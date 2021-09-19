Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $148.48 Million Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,722,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,790 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.02% of IAA worth $148,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IAA by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IAA by 5,426.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 849,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 834,357 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IAA by 33.9% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,307,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,222,000 after acquiring an additional 583,958 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 87.9% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,059,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,439,000 after acquiring an additional 495,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth $25,056,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. 1,864,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,662. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

