Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $423.44 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 2.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.47% of Booking worth $423,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $19.63 on Friday, reaching $2,325.37. The stock had a trading volume of 368,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,080. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,219.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,287.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

