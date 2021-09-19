Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $737.49 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 290,475 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $737,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,833,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,887. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.57. The stock has a market cap of $431.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

