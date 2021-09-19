Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 983,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 327.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MZDAF remained flat at $$8.49 during trading hours on Friday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,497. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

