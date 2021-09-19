McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock worth $351,016,007. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McAfee by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in McAfee by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after buying an additional 1,003,257 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McAfee by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,124,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in McAfee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after buying an additional 53,207 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in McAfee by 64,071.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after buying an additional 2,335,394 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McAfee stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.81. 6,080,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,948. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion and a PE ratio of -64.15. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McAfee will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

