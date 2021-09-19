Mdex (MDX) Hits One Day Volume of $19.94 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $19.94 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00003266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00070743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00120080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00174243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.63 or 0.07080547 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,183.76 or 0.99768224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.99 or 0.00847868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,005,209 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

