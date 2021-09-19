Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Up 90.0% in August

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MEDXF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. 7,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,361. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

MEDXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.15 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

