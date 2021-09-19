MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of MediaAlpha worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $13,184,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 3,531.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 285,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 19,892.4% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 199,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 198,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -149.79. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In related news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $32,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,672.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,786,347 in the last ninety days. 10.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

