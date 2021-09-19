MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Down 42.0% in August

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the August 15th total of 293,400 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MediaCo stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. 735,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,938. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52. MediaCo has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

In other news, CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $30,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MediaCo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

