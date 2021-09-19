MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Decreased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,988 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,878.23 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $966.74 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37,564.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,748.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1,569.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

