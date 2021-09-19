Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 4,338 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.57.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $569.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $594.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $562.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

