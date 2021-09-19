Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,960,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 743,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 684,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 146,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STWD. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

