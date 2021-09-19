Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $345.64 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $356.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.77 and a 200 day moving average of $342.45.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

