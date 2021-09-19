Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $2.66 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $54.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

