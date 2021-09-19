Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 6,291 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,280,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,977,000 after buying an additional 59,306 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after buying an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYF stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

