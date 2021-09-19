Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,420 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $51.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

