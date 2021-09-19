Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCY. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 95.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 57.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCY opened at $57.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

