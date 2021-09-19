MIB Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $349,741.27 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $349,741.27 and approximately $32.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00106083 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00025292 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 427,988,101 coins and its circulating supply is 150,686,173 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.