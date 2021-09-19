Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 154 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 102,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 189.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 68,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.98. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

