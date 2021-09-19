Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth $183,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the second quarter worth $203,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth $254,000. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $19.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $30,288. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

