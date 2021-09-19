Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 3,729 Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 43.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $81.17 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

