Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 7,418 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $42.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

