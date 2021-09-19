Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,700 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,344,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

