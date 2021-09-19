Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 100.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,174. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.25%.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

