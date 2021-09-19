Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,120 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.80. 4,521,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average of $91.96.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

