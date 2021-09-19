Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 36,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BFAM traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.51. 557,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.09.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

