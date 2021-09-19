Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. XPO Logistics comprises about 1.7% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339,614 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,684,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,915,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XPO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.59 and a 200 day moving average of $124.74. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

