Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. XPO Logistics comprises about 1.7% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339,614 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,684,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,915,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE XPO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.59 and a 200 day moving average of $124.74. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.
XPO Logistics Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.