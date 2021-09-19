Mina Price Hits $5.44 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Mina has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $96.49 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $5.44 or 0.00011456 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 241,042,704 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

