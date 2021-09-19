Mint Club (MINT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Mint Club has traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $31,217.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00050130 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

