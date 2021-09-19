Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MRTX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $174.05 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $131.46 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.27.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

