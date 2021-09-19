Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $131.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

