Mission Wealth Management LP Buys New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after acquiring an additional 206,511 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,666,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,557,000.

BATS USMV opened at $75.89 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26.

