Mission Wealth Management LP Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

