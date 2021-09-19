Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $207,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 913,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,879,000 after purchasing an additional 85,449 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 494,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 200,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC opened at $66.50 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93.

