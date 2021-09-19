Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after buying an additional 252,026 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 18.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after purchasing an additional 121,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $75.84 on Friday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average of $92.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.