Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $284,000 Investment in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freed Investment Group raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 905.6% in the second quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 774,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,633,000 after acquiring an additional 697,311 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 909.0% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 682,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 615,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,347.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 249,213 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 948.4% in the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 238,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,667,000.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $58.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.92. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

