Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $222.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

