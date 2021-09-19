Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in McKesson by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in McKesson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $207.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.65. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

