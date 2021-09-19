Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $231,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,186,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,120.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 106,548 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $333,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

