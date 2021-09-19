Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Gap Up to $18.51

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.51, but opened at $19.09. Mister Car Wash shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 6,149 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $582,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $388,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at $397,838.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

