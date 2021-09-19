MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after purchasing an additional 241,260 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,406,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.