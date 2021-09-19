MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.99 to $11.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $149.47. 971,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,050. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $104.43 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.