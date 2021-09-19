MktCoin One Day Volume Tops $243.00 (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. MktCoin has a market cap of $75,497.01 and approximately $243.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MktCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MktCoin has traded up 43% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00071129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00120475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00174788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.21 or 0.07052377 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,836.19 or 0.99656627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00858805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002636 BTC.

MktCoin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here . MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org

Buying and Selling MktCoin

