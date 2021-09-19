Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $67.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.08.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
