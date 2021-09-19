Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $67.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

