Monero Classic (XMC) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and $5,168.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.99 or 0.00551270 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

