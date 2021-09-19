Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) is Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up 2.4% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.89.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,658.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,613,305. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.52. The stock had a trading volume of 811,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,097. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.76 and a 12 month high of $505.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 118.74, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $457.11 and its 200 day moving average is $387.84.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

