Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

