Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $529,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,399,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $574,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 235,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after buying an additional 25,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.