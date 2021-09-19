Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 38.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 75.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at $464,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 70.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLP opened at $20.76 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $705.74 million, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.97%.

GLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lowered Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

