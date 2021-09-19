Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARKW opened at $150.50 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $100.44 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.